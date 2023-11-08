Grand Theft Auto VI announced. Yes, really.

Yes, you read that right. Read it again- really soak it in. Now we can stop looking at moon phases! Following insider info from Jason Schreier predicting an impending GTA 6 reveal, Rockstar has officially revealed it, with a full trailer to come early next month.
The importance of this cannot be understated. Grand Theft Auto is, bar none, the single most popular franchise in gaming, and a new chapter looming on the horizon after an agonizing ten-year wait made me pinch myself multiple times to ensure I wasn't dreaming. The time is almost here- no more baseless Twitter speculation.
Get ready for it.