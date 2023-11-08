Grand Theft Auto VI announced. Yes, really.

Yes, you read that right. Read it again- really soak it in. Now we can stop looking at moon phases! Following insider info from Jason Schreier predicting an impending GTA 6 reveal, Rockstar has officially revealed it, with a full trailer to come early next month.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.



Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

The importance of this cannot be understated. Grand Theft Auto is, bar none, the single most popular franchise in gaming, and a new chapter looming on the horizon after an agonizing ten-year wait made me pinch myself multiple times to ensure I wasn't dreaming. The time is almost here- no more baseless Twitter speculation.

Get ready for it.