Justices Alito and Thomas stand by the right of domestic abusers to bear arms

Unsurprisingly, Supreme Court Justices Alito and Thomas stand by the right of a known dangerous person to have a gun over the obligation of the government to keep guns out of dangerous people's hands. The Second Amendment keeps us all "safe," where "safe" is in danger of being shot at any moment wherever we go, especially on the most mundane of errands.

Justice Thomas seems to think the Second Amendment gives everyone a right to have a gun under any circumstance not prohibited by the Constitution. It really does seem that the right to have a gun overrides almost every other common sense thing we can come up with. While these two are in the minority here, this kind of thinking by people on the highest court is as scary as their lack of ethics.

