Nintendo announces live-action Legend of Zelda movie

Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced that a live-action Legend of Zelda film is in the works. Wes Ball (Maze Runner trilogy) is directing. No word on who will play Link.

From the Hollywood Reporter:

Nintendo representative director and fellow Shigeru Miyamoto, who is set to produce the movie, posted Tuesday to X (formerly Twitter) that he and Arad have been working on a live-action version "for many years now."[…]

Nintendo is extremely protective of its properties and before this year, had not released a film adaptation since 1993's Super Mario Bros., the critically panned film that starred Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as the famous plumbers. But that film, distributed by Universal and voice starring Chris Pratt, became an outsized hit, grossing $1.3 billion. Netflix previously tried to get a Legend of Zelda animated series off the ground, putting it into development in 2015, but it never materialized. It previously was adapted as a 1989 American animated series.