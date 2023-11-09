$6 million heist at Costa Rica's National Bank was an inside job

$6 million was stolen from the National Bank of Costa Rica, but it wasn't blasted out of a safe with explosives or grabbed during a daring armed robbery. An employee aware of blind spots in the bank's surveillance system carefully and casually exfiltrated it in envelopes, walking out the door. Police arrested eight bank officials today, reports the AP.

There were no lack of distressing details.

For example, while one employee, a treasurer, took the cash out of the bank, several others allegedly covered it up. Authorities are still trying to determine if they were in on the robbery or just didn't want to take the blame when it was discovered the money was missing.

Also, the last physical accounting of the bank's cash was made in 2019. And investigators are looking into whether the bank's legal director issued an order to delay a report about the missing money.

But perhaps most likely to cause head shaking bemusement was the allegation that one of those involved suddenly began spending as much as $6,000 a day on lottery tickets.