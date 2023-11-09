Biden rejects Doocy's cherry-picking of polls

While the trouncing Doocy would take at Jen Pskai's hands was perhaps my favorite, Karine Jean-Pierre never fails to satisfy when she swipes back at his meaningless, baiting questions only intended to create a soundbite. It is always wonderful to see the President shove Doocy back into his corner.

President Biden was having none of Doocy's weak attempts at creating the days "gotcha" for conservative media channels. The Commander-in-Chief addressed each question honestly and head-on, recognizing them for the bait they were. Doocy's inability to find any ground to stand on is terrific.

Crooks and Liars:

Enter tall boi Peter Doocy with his aching need to ask two questions. "Why do you think it is that people should be more concerned about abortion access than your age?" Doocy asked, without a hint of irony. Biden shot back, "I don't think it's a comparable comparison." And still, Doocy persisted. To his detriment this time. "Why do you think it is that you're trailing Trump in all these swing state polls?" "Because you don't read the polls," Biden replied. "I'll give you ten polls. Eight of them I'm beating him in those things. Eight of them. You guys only do two. CNN and New York Times. Check it out." "Check it out," he repeated. "We'll get you a copy of all those polls." Doocy couldn't resist a third bite at the apple: "You don't think you're trailing in battleground states?" "No, I don't," Biden replied. And that was that.

I think the age thing is becoming the "but her emails" of this the 2024 campaign trail. I hope it is ineffective.