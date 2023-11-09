KMart pulls "Merry Ham-mas" gift bag

After complaints, KMart Australia has pulled a Christmas-themed gift bag from its website. One side of the bag featured "printed instructions to keep your ham fresh for longer" and the other was emblazoned with the phrase "Merry Ham-mas."

The Australian Jewish Association had posted an image of the bag, commenting: "We suspect some product manager may cause the company some embarrassment. So we've politely written to (KMart Australia owner) Wesfarmers corporate suggesting the product be pulled."

The company removed the item from its website and stated, "We got it wrong on this occasion, and we apologise unreservedly. When designing this product we clearly didn't think through all the implications and the product has been removed from sale."

