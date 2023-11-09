The House MAGA circus continues to amaze, this week breaking into a series of ludicrous sideshows in which Republican lawmakers spend precious time fruitlessly trying to defund Democrats in government.

Tuesday's ringside spectacle featured Marjorie Taylor Greene trying (but failing) to cut Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's salary down to $1, while yesterday's act brought us Georgia Rep. Mike Collins trying (but failing) to slash VP Kamala Harris' pay down to the same $1 salary.

Today's tired repeat performance starred Rep. Claudia Tenney (R–NY), who tried (but failed) to dock Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's salary to the tune of, you guessed it, $1.

"I rise today to offer an amendment to reduce the salary of Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary. She has repeatedly lied to the American people and acted in a condescending manner toward reporters," the Congressclown said on the House Floor, before making the bold accusation that Jean-Pierre "violated the Hatch Act." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

But, like the other stunts mentioned above, Tenney's plan collapsed with Republicans joining Democrats in a 257-165 vote. After Tuesday's disastrous election results for the MAGA party, you'd think they'd get smart enough to fold up their tents and go home.