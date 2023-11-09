For decades, the Republican Party has promised right-wing Christians that they would outlaw abortions in the United States as a way to secure their vote. In the last few years, they have started making good on that promise. Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas have passed laws that ban abortions, with no exceptions for rape or incest. In Louisiana, GOP state representatives promoted a bill in which "pregnant people could face murder charges even if they were raped or doctors determined the procedure was needed to save their own life," according to CNN. And in Indiana, GOP lawmakers attempted to eliminate existing abortion regulations and change the state's criminal statutes to apply at the time of fertilization.

However, the total ban on abortion has backfired for the GOP. There aren't enough evangelical Christians to make up for the large majority of Americans who demand the right to reproductive freedom, and GOP candidates are losing in elections.

Now, the GOP is attempting to rewrite history by pretending they never said they wanted to ban all abortions. They've sent their talking points to their propagandists to spin the narrative and blame Democrats for the confusion. Last night, they asked their beloved Minister of Disinformation, Sean Hannity, to start spreading the new lie.

"Democrats are trying to scare women into thinking Republicans don't want abortion legal under any circumstances," he said on his Fox News program.

The GOP finds itself in a dilemma — if it attempts to distance itself from past promises to completely ban abortions, it will lose support from fundies, and if it keeps pushing to outlaw abortions, it will lose independents who might otherwise vote for them.

No wonder so many of them say they don't like democracy anymore.