After years of muddy accusations to back a "baseless, evidence-free impeachment stunt," House Republicans have finally clarified the impeachable offense committed by President Biden: his polling numbers were too high. And now that Biden has fallen behind Trump in crucial battleground states, his "offenses" and the impeachment investigation can be set aside — at least until he dares to surge ahead again.

From The Washington Times:

[Speaker Mike] Johnson, who told reporters that he has been "intellectually consistent" in cautioning against a rushed investigation during a news conference last week, has previously accused Biden of bribing or pressuring a foreign leader. During a Fox News appearance over the summer, Johnson accused Biden of wielding taxpayer resources to fire Ukraine's top prosecutor to benefit his son's business dealings — an allegation widely disputed by both U.S. and foreign officials. And in another interview on Fox News last week, Johnson said that "if, in fact, all the evidence leads to where we believe it will, that's very likely impeachable offenses."

But in this week's private meeting with moderates, Johnson appeared to agree with Republican lawmakers who argued that since Biden's polling numbers have been so weak, there is less of a political imperative to impeach him, according to [Rep. Don] Bacon and others who attended the meeting. …

After the hearing, other normally friendly voices for Republicans came out against moving forward with formal impeachment proceedings, including lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who argued on Fox News that "because the allegations from Republicans revolve around activity from when Biden was vice president and not in his current position in the Oval Office, that precludes him from being impeached."