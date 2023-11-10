After stumbling upon two articles today in which two different high school students were arrested or expelled for bringing a gun to school, I did a quick Google search. Turns out in just a few minutes I easily found eight different stories about middle and high school students bringing guns to school, all just this week. And that was not an exhaustive search.

On Monday, a 17-year-old student in Toldedo, Ohio was found with a loaded gun in their jacket pocket. Another student in Lehi, Utah — this one in middle school — was removed from campus on Monday after bringing a gun in their backpack. Also on Monday, a high school student was taken into custody in Arkadelphia, Arkansas for trying to bring a gun onto campus — but was caught as soon as they tried to enter the school.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old in Nashville, Tennessee was arrested for carrying a gun to school in their backpack. Also on Tuesday, an 18-year-old student was arrested in Lake County, Florida for coming to school with "weapons and ammunition" in their car. ALSO on Tuesday, a 15-year-old student was arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota, for bringing a gun to school in their backpack — and for assaulting a police officer. And as if that weren't enough, another high school student was arrested on Tuesday in Oklahoma City for bringing a loaded gun onto campus.

On Thursday, an 18-year-old student was arrested in Huntersville, North Carolina for coming to school bringing two guns with extended magazines in his car.

This is just a sample of gun arrests on middle school and high school campuses that took place from Monday to Thursday. And they are just the students who got caught. Fortunately none of these resulted in a school shooting — and with 306 school shootings so far this year, I guess you could say that's the silver lining.