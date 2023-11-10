Watch Odin, a gorgeous Great Pyrenees doggo, singing his heart out!

If you need a new lead or backup singer for your band, call up Odin. He's a magnificent Great Pyrenees dog who absolutely loves to sing. He can accompany you on guitar, or go a capella. Either way, he puts his all into each performance.

Odin's human dad goes by "Odinsrest" on Reddit, where he posts lovely videos of the singing giant in the Great Pyrenees subreddit ("Pics, stories, and appreciation of the greatest stubborn, tolerant, loyal, and cuddly floofers known to man").

Enjoy this fluffy big boy's lovely musical stylings!