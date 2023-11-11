Antique handmade doll collected coins for orphans in 19th century

This unusual antique doll from the 19th century featured a coin slot on its abdomen. This doll wasn't just a personal piggy bank, though. This doll was used to raise money for orphans in France

I love the way it looks with the coin shoot and strange, hanging arms. Knowing the kind purpose behind this doll makes it even more wonderful. I need one to store my spare change- it's much cooler looking than a mason jar!

From anonymousworksinc on Instagram: