A diner at The Observatory, a pub in Blackburn, England, complained about finding hair in her food. To mollify her the pub's owner comped her meal, then, once she had gone, checked security footage to see what had happened. As luck would have it she sat in clear view of the camera, and the video showed that she pulled her own hair off and put it on the plate.

When she pulls off her hairs I hear the Hanna-Barbera poink! sound effect that plays when Jerry tears out one of Tom's whiskers.