Solar Eclipse in 1880

I love this colorless photo of a solar eclipse from 1880. There's something totally mesmerizing about seeing the tiny black dot that is the sun here above the long stretch of clouds.
This particular eclipse was photographed on Mount Santa Lucia in California. What an incredible shot, especially given the era and technology of the time. I want this as a print on my wall.
From Instagram:
"Solar Eclipse, 1880.
The photograph is supposedly of the January 11, 1880, solar eclipse from California's Mount Santa Lucia. Although attributed by @GettyMuseum to Carleton Watkins, some scholars doubt this to be the case.