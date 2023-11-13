Bobbi Storm, who was nominated for two group Grammys this year—Best Gospel Album and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song—was nearly kicked off a Delta flight after her singing resulted in an argument with a flight attendant. Storm claims that was only "doing what the lord" requested. She posted the encounter with the flight attendant on her Instagram and you can enjoy it below.

"When we get to the end of a flight, we talk on phones, we talk to neighbors, sometimes we yell across the plane, so what's the problem with asking people and them giving me the go, to share something that I'm proud of, something that God has done for me, with the rest of the world," she said in one video.

From the New York Times:

The video from the plane begins with Ms. Storm walking back to her seat after the flight attendant, who is not named, asks her to be seated. Ms. Storm then sits and faces the aisle, telling passengers that she was just nominated for two Grammy Awards[…] In the flight video, as Ms. Storm speaks to the other passengers from her seat, the flight attendant comes to her row and asks: "Are you able to be quiet?" After the pair argue briefly, the flight attendant tells Ms. Storm, "If you are not able to follow my instructions, you will not be taking this flight." "If that's the case, then that's fine," Ms. Storm responds.

Once the flight attendant walks away, Storm begins to sign again, albeit more quietly.