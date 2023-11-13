Republican Senator Tim Scott has quit the Presidential race in a decision said to shock staff but which ends a candidacy clearly going nowhere. His polling hovered in the low single digits, weak debate performances failed to make an impression, and the girlfriend reveal only Streisand-effected the rumor it sought to silence.

The news was so unanticipated that one campaign worker told The Associated Press that campaign staff found out Scott was dropping out by watching the show.

"I love America more today than I did on May 22," Scott said Sunday. "But when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign. I think the voters who are the most remarkable people on the planet have been really clear that they're telling me, 'Not now, Tim."'

Scott's impending departure comes as he and the rest of the GOP field have struggled in a race that has been dominated by former president Donald Trump.