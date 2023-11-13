In the game of owning your own social media platform to amplify your bullshit, apprentice Donald Trump lost less money last year than super-billionaire edge lord Elon Musk did screwing up Xitter.

Raw Story:

Truth Social has lost $73 million since former President Donald Trump launched his ultra-conservative social media site less than two years ago, according to a new report. The outward cashflow was revealed Monday in a financial disclosure from Trump Media & Technology Group partner Digital World Acquisition Corp., according to The Hollywood Reporter. … "TMTG's financial condition raises substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern," the filing reportedly states. "TMTG believes that it may be difficult to raise additional funds through traditional financing sources in the absence of material progress toward completing its merger with Digital World."

So $73 million for Trump? A post here on Boing Boing shows Musk blew at least $19 billion:

"If there weren't enough signs that maybe Elon Musk isn't quite the Tony Stark-esque businessman he thinks he is, this one might be the final nail in the coffin. According to Fortune (and corroborated by internal documents reportedly acquired by The Verge), X (formerly Twitter, if you've been living under a rock) has been internally valued by the Board of Directors (read: Elon Musk himself; who doesn't actually have a board) at $19 billion, a 55 percent markdown from the hefty price Musk actually paid for the company a year ago."

Trump is likely getting better use out of his platform. Musk continues to get sued more, while Trump is trying to use his to get out of legal jeopardy. Musk has been more successful, but that isn't exactly a reward.