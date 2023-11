Elitha Peachey's tee time was interrupted when a huge Cape cobra slithered onto the course at the Atlantic Beach Golf Club in Cape Town, South Africa. Video below. Seen in the background is a mongoose, the Cape cobra's main predator. As the Fark headline noted, it's like a Far Side cartoon come to life.

The Cape cobra, also known as the koperkapel ("copper cobra" in Afrikaans) is one of the most venomous snakes in Africa. The venom in a single bite is potent enough to kill nine humans.