The ever-so-brilliant Marjorie Taylor Greene furiously questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray — without even knowing who the man worked for. Which led to an entertaining exchange between Wray and Georgia's most unstable peach. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

This latest Madge gaffe occurred during a hearing today in which the MAGA Congressquack scolded Wray in disbelief when he denied ever reading about last month's pro-Palestine rally on her X account. Out to prove him wrong, she whipped out a large poster displaying texts from from the "Global Intifada group" about the protest.

"Were you aware of this?!" Madge asked sharply. And when he said no, she thought she had him. "Well, I posted them on my Twitter account," she said, gotcha-style. "It's public."

"I don't spend a lot of time on Twitter," Wray confessed.

"Oh, I'm sure you do!" she countered with a snide chuckle. "Because the Department of Homeland Security, organized with other offices, has censored many Americans, including myself!"

And then came the punchline: "I'm not part of the Department of Homeland Security," he said.

But, per usual, the lesson went over her head, as her only response to her mistake was, "Right, Mr. Wray, you should, you should be in–, you should be interested in investigating terrorism."