World's most dangerous bird spotted swimming at public beach (video)

Recent beachgoers at northern Australia's Bingil Bay were shocked to see a huge cassowary—known as the "world's most dangerous bird"—emerge from the ocean. Video below. The Australian Southern Cassowary is endangered, making sightings extremely rare.

"We're not sure how long this animal was in the water or why it went for a swim but the footage is astonishing," said Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officer Stephen Clough in a statement.

Cassowaries can be as much as six feet tall and weigh more than 150 pounds. Their dagger-like claws can easily puncture, slice, and dice any animal that threatens it.