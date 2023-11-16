Republican Rep. George Santos said he will not run for reelection in an X announcement made just after the House Ethics Committee's scathing 56-page report released today. Of course he blamed his decision on the press and a "disgusting politicized smear" against him — rather than owning up to the countless lies and acts of fraud that he is best (and only) known for.

"I will remain steadfast in fighting for my rights and for defending my name in the face of adversity… I will not stand by as I am stoned by those who have flaws themselves. I will continue on my mission to serve my constituents up until I am allowed," the 35-year-old (soon to be former) lawmaker posted on X.

"I will however NOT be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time." Hallelujah. Read his Xitter splatter in its entirety below: