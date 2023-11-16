Play classic DOS games online

DOS Deck offers a selection of classic DOS games online to play in the browser. You can do this elsewhere, already, but the simple, just-works, controller-friendly user interface is the attraction.

Experience classic games with modern convenience at DOS_deck. With full controller support and a carefully curated game collection, enjoy timeless classics and hidden gems, readily available for instant play in your web browser on devices you already own. DOS_deck runs seamlessly on Steam Deck, Mac, and Windows using Chrome, Edge or Safari. Whether you prefer playing on a TV or a laptop screen, using a gamepad or mouse and keyboard, DOS_deck adapts to your gaming style.

It's always good to learn that many of the older DOS games are virtually unplayable not because of emulation UI issues but because they were badly-designed from the outset! See also: DOS Zone, js-DOS, etc.