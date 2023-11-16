Fox News commentator Dagen McDowell just scorched Gen Z — a voting block that Republicans already lack — by viciously describing America's youngest adults as "egomaniacal and unmotivated and irretrievably stupid layabouts" who are also "immoral and heartless and pretty evil."

"Good luck getting a job, you morons!" the Bottom Line co-host said, enraged at both a new Pew Research study that said 32% of Americans 18–29 get at least some of their news from TikTok, and at Gen Z for using TikTok to debate the Israel–Hamas war, Osama bin Laden's "Letter to America," and how the U.S. plays into it all.

With Gen Z already "overwhelmingly" supporting Democrats over Republicans, mostly because of how Republicans handle the abortion issue, McDowell's MAGA-style (as in hate-filled) commentary about them doesn't seem like a winning strategy for the GOP. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

McDowell: Pew Research found out 32% of Americans ages 18 to 29 get at least some news from tiktok. What an incredible advertisement for Gen-Z. Hey, we're not just egomaniacal and unmotivated and irretrievably stupid layabouts.. pic.twitter.com/A8LSb475RT — Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Fox News / Dagen McDowell