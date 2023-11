Today is Wookie Life Day, a holiday created for the Star Wars Holiday Special and then co-opted by fans to have a little fun. Now Disney seems to teeter between embracing Life Day as a full-fledged marketing opportunity and just kind of winking and nodding.

Fans will gather in the park today for a group photo, and Disney will sell them some merchandise. I love the Holiday Special because it gave us Chewbacca's son Lumpy.

Auralnauts Star Wars content is some of the best stuff on the YouTubes!