Marjorie Taylor Greene proves she is not antisemitic: "I actually support Jewish space lasers"

Carla Sinclair

Space expert Marjorie Taylor Greene says its impossible for her to be antisemitic, because, as she puts it in her new memoir via the Daily Beast, "My Savior is a Jewish carpenter who died on the cross for my sins."

In fact, "I actually support Jewish space lasers," the self-described Christian nationalist admitted. "I have no antisemitic sentiments whatsoever." 

So what about the rambling 2018 Facebook post in which the Georgia Q-nut blamed California's worst wildfire on Rothschild-related space lasers? Ah, that was simply a misunderstanding, or, as she conveniently clarifies, a "sarcastic social media post."

Front page thumbnail post: lev radin / shutterstock.com