Space expert Marjorie Taylor Greene says its impossible for her to be antisemitic, because, as she puts it in her new memoir via the Daily Beast, "My Savior is a Jewish carpenter who died on the cross for my sins."

In fact, "I actually support Jewish space lasers," the self-described Christian nationalist admitted. "I have no antisemitic sentiments whatsoever."

So what about the rambling 2018 Facebook post in which the Georgia Q-nut blamed California's worst wildfire on Rothschild-related space lasers? Ah, that was simply a misunderstanding, or, as she conveniently clarifies, a "sarcastic social media post."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has dedicated an entire chapter in her upcoming memoir, MTG, to hitting back at antisemitism allegations.https://t.co/7GewlcCsyw — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 17, 2023

Front page thumbnail post: lev radin / shutterstock.com