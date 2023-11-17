A 41-year-old MAGA terrorist with an annoying four-word name was sentenced to 4 years and 10 months in prison for violently assaulting police officers during the attempted overthrow of the United States government on January 6, 2021.

Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas of East Liverpool, Ohio, was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court records reveal that Thomas, influenced by extremist ideologies, "punched and/or violently pushed his fists directly into" the chests of at least two officers, as reported by The New York Times. He also confronted the officers, yelling, "You have woken a sleeping giant!" implying that the officers provoked his attack.

Following his arrest and charges, Thomas appeared on right-wing podcasts, boasting about his violent actions and soliciting funds from red-hat suckers, ultimately raising over $77,000.

From The New York Times: