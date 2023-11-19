NYT: Yet more advertisers flee Twitter after Elon Musk's endorsement of antisemitic conspiracy theory

Add Disney, Warner Bros., Sony and others to the list of those not spending their money advertising on Twitter, following owner Elon Musk's praising an antisemitic tweet accusing jews of "hatred against whites" and his endorsement of the conspiracy theory that Jews are replacing whites with illegal immigrants.

The New York Times [archive.org] elaborates:

More major advertisers have paused their spending on X, the social media service formerly known as Twitter, as the backlash continued over Elon Musk's endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory on X. The entertainment company Warner Bros. and Sony have joined other prominent brands in halting their spending on X. IBM cut off its advertising on X on Thursday, while Apple, Lionsgate, the entertainment and film distribution company, and Paramount Global, the media giant that owns CBS, all paused their ads on Friday.

We're getting to the point where remaining advertisers will leave not because they might appear near white supremacist content but because they might appear near the other remaining advertisers: