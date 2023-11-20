Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dead at 96

Rosalynn Carter, first wife during her husband's late-70s presidency and a tireless healthcare and human rights campaigner, is dead at 96.

She had entered hospice care in her home on Friday. In a statement, former President Carter said: "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me." Rosalynn Carter was widely regarded for her political shrewdness, drawing particular praise for her keen electoral instincts, down-to-earth appeal, and work on behalf of the White House, including serving as an envoy to Latin America.

You have Mrs. Carter to thank for the most incisive description of Ronald Reagan: "he makes us comfortable with our prejudices."