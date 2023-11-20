

In the state of Iowa, a MAGA politician, Michael Sexton is. Served he has, in the Iowa House of Representatives as a Republican representative for District 10 since 2015.

Born in Fort Dodge, Sexton was. Attend Iowa Lakes Community College, he did. A farmer he is, and in the entire realm of Star Wars fandom, the most cringeworthy Yoda impersonator, hmm.

For him, fortunate it is, for amused easily were the MAGA cultists at the Trump rally who watched him channel a right-wing Yoda. After all, the same people who think Jeff Dunham is a talented ventriloquist, they are.