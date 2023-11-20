A 38-year-old New Jersey high school teacher was arrested after she was accused of sexual assault of a former student that lasted for several years. Lydia Pinto, both a former driver's education teacher and a former girls' lacrosse and field hockey coach, allegedly began a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student that lasted until the student was a senior in high school.
Naturally, Pinto has been fired from the school and is currently at the Somerset County Jail waiting for a hearing.
From New Jersey 101.5:
Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said his office's Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit received an email in October about an inappropriate relationship between a student and Lydia Pinto, 38, of Newton, Pennsylvania. …
Detectives interviewed the victim, who is now an adult, in late October, McDonald said. They said the sexual conduct took place in Raritan Borough, according to McDonald. The prosecutor did not disclose the gender of the victim or a specific location within the borough.
Pinto was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault. She was taken into custody without incident in Franklin Township on Nov. 8. and is being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.
Tap Into The Breeze reported Pinto was listed in the school's directory as of Friday but was gone by Sunday.