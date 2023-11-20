A 38-year-old New Jersey high school teacher was arrested after she was accused of sexual assault of a former student that lasted for several years. Lydia Pinto, both a former driver's education teacher and a former girls' lacrosse and field hockey coach, allegedly began a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student that lasted until the student was a senior in high school.

Naturally, Pinto has been fired from the school and is currently at the Somerset County Jail waiting for a hearing.

From New Jersey 101.5: