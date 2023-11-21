Nikki Haley embarrassed by a 9-year-old

Current darling in the meaningless Republican Presidential primary, Nikki Haley, was thrilled to see a supporter at a recent campaign event, even if the Haley hat-wearing human was only nine. When complimenting the youngster and her hat, Haley was punked by the response.

"I love your hat," Haley said to the girl. "Thank you," the girl replied, "one of your guys gave it to me for free."

Haley stands against women's rights, immigration, Medicare, Medicaid, and healthcare in general. Notably, Haley also wants to cut taxes for rich people and is very cozy with Trump but feels she can do an even better job.

