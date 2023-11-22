Paris Hilton joins brand exodus from Twitter/X, halts advertising

Paris Hilton is the latest famous name to join the mass brand exodus from Twitter/X.

Following Apple, Disney, Comcast, IBM, Warner Bros., Paramount, and Lionsgate's departure from the platform, Hilton's 11:11 Media announced it was halting advertising on the platform.

"11:11 Media made the decision to immediately pull the campaign from the platform," Bruce Gersh, 11:11 Media's president and chief operating officer, told CNN.

It must be a great disappointment X's titular CEO, Linda Yaccarino, who was super excited that Hilton would soon be "sliving" on X. On October 2, she tweeted:

The queen of pop culture, music, business, and TV is #Sliving + on X. @ParisHilton welcome to the @X family, we're excited to launch an official partnership with you and your next-gen media company 11:11. Together we're going to create a launchpad for new initiatives in video and live video, live commerce, Spaces, and so much more. Let's do this!!

Unfortunately for Yaccarino, Hilton said, "Let's not."