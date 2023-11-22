Tribute page for former first lady Rosalynn Carter

Following the death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, The Carter Center set up an official tribute page to promote her life's work in mental illness advocacy.

Widely recognized as a leading advocate for mental health and caregiving, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter was actively devoted to building a more caring society. "Do what you can to show you care about others, and you will make our world a better place."—Rosalynn Carter

Born into the Depression era, hers was a 'Determination that never stopped.'

Through more than 77 years of marriage, until her death on Sunday at the age of 96, Rosalynn Carter was business and political partner, best friend and closest confidant to the 39th president. A Georgia Democrat like her husband, she became in her own right a leading advocate for people with mental health conditions and family caregivers in American life, and she joined the former president as co-founder of the Carter Center, where they set a new standard for what first couples can accomplish after yielding power.

