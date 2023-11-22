Watch a real firearms historian tear apart video game guns

The unconscionably huge Modern Warfare 3 naturally features more guns than you can shake a stick at. It's not the story or gameplay these guns are attached to that weapons expert and Royal Armouries museum curator Jonathan Ferguson is concerned with, though- it's the guns themselves.

Firearms Expert Reacts is a long-running series featuring firearms guru and surprisingly nice guy Ferguson breaking down the often bastardized and inaccurate virtual representations of real-world guns put into video games by developers who don't know any better.

Even if you've never touched a gun in your life, it's fascinating to see just how much devs get wrong- and even more impressive, what they get right.

Some of these are more liable to explode on you than actually fire, unfortunately.