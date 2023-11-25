Enchanting UFO diorama

I can't get enough of this enchanting mini UFO diorama. I just love the way the artist has made it look like the UFOs are hovering mid air against the ethereal looking backdrop by extending them outwards on thin wires.

When looking at the piece head on, it really looks as if they're flying. The little tree-covered mountain landscape at the bottom of the frame is lovely too. I'd happily take a ride in these UFOs!

This fantastic piece was created by Caroline (@ahouseofwonders). Check out her page for more diorama wonders.