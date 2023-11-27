Now that it's become clear to the MAGA party that an outright ban on abortions at either the state or federal level is a losing strategy, fake Arizona Governor Kari "Soft Focus" Lake has taken a U-turn and is now pretending she's always been in favor of granting certain exceptions for abortion.
On Twitter, Lake is directing people to a page on her campaign website with her position on abortion. The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine has no record of this page for October 2023. It says, in part:
She also recognizes that a majority of people in this country and in the State of Arizona hold the view that abortion should be legal with restrictions against late-term and partial-birth abortions. Arizona's law currently allows abortions up to 15 weeks, and Kari does not support a federal ban on abortion.
But take a look at this video with clips of Lake saying "abortion is murder":
Your words, not mine.@KariLake, you want to ban abortion. https://t.co/BHOfMSOryH pic.twitter.com/Go0hbUa12s— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 27, 2023
And this October 2022 article from AZ Dems, which has examples of the many times Lake has a post total or near-total bans on abortion. Excerpt:
Lake has referred to people who seek abortion care as "executioners" and has repeatedly called abortion "murder," framing women who seek abortion care as murderers, saying, "I believe that taking the life of an unborn child is murder." She's said "I am pro-life 100%. I'm against abortion," opposing exceptions for rape and incest or the life of the woman. When asked if she supported exceptions for rape and incest, Lake said, "I don't believe that any child should be killed in a mother's womb" and that "abortion is the ultimate sin." In a June interview on Fox News and in the GOP primary debate, Lake also said she supports outlawing abortion pills.