Now that it's become clear to the MAGA party that an outright ban on abortions at either the state or federal level is a losing strategy, fake Arizona Governor Kari "Soft Focus" Lake has taken a U-turn and is now pretending she's always been in favor of granting certain exceptions for abortion.

On Twitter, Lake is directing people to a page on her campaign website with her position on abortion. The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine has no record of this page for October 2023. It says, in part:

She also recognizes that a majority of people in this country and in the State of Arizona hold the view that abortion should be legal with restrictions against late-term and partial-birth abortions. Arizona's law currently allows abortions up to 15 weeks, and Kari does not support a federal ban on abortion.

But take a look at this video with clips of Lake saying "abortion is murder":

And this October 2022 article from AZ Dems, which has examples of the many times Lake has a post total or near-total bans on abortion. Excerpt: