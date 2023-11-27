Former British prime minister David Cameron, as part of a college hazing, "inserted his penis and/or scrotum into a dead pig's mouth." Cameron resigned from office in 2015 in unrelated disgrace after initiating and then losing the Brexit vote. He returned to the cabinet last week, a pick of desperation as the governing Conservative Party's bench of unconvicted candidates capable of emulating human sentiments thins precipitously. This week, the United Kingdom reports that it has detected a human strain of swine flu there for the first time. [via Parker Molloy]

Based on early information, the infection detected in the UK is a distinct clade or form – 1b.1.1 – which is different from recent human cases of H1N2 elsewhere in the world.The person infected, who has not been identified, had a mild illness and has recovered. They were not hospitalised and were not known to have worked with pigs, the Guardian understands. How they came to be infected remains under investigation.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is carrying out contact tracing of close contacts to prevent further spread of the virus. It is not known at this stage how transmissible the strain is or if there could be other cases in the UK.

We're all trying to find the guy who did this, etc.