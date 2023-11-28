Billionare GOP donor Koch dumps DeSantis for Haley

Billionaire and key Republican donor Charles Koch today endorsed Nikki Haley as the best bet to beat Donald Trump in the GOP primaries, conspiciously dumping previous beneficiary Ron DeSantis in favor of the former U.N. ambassador.

The announcement was made in a memo to grassroots activists via the network's advocacy arm Tuesday and is being backed by a multimillion-dollar ad campaign beginning this week in states that hold early primary contests and several that vote on Super Tuesday.

"When we announced our decision to engage in our first ever Republican presidential primary, we made it clear that we'd be looking for a candidate who can turn the page on our political dysfunction — and win. It's clear that candidate is Nikki Haley," Emily Seidel, senior advisor to AFP Action, said in a statement. "Nikki Haley represents a new generation of leadership and offers a bold, positive vision for our future. AFP Action is proud to be endorsing her and we will be doing everything we can to help make her the next President of the United States."