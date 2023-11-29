Above left is the "Isleworth Mona Lisa," an oil painting of Lisa del Giocondo who was, of course, the subject of the iconic Mona Lisa portrait by Leonardo da Vinci. But who painted this less-familiar Lisa? That depends on who you ask. For more than a century, an array of art critics, dealers, and other experts have argued that the Isleworth Mona Lisa is also the handiwork of Leonardo, predating his archetypal Renaissance masterpiece (above right) that he completed c.1503.

The Isleworth Mona Lisa is currently on display in Turin where the Mona Lisa Foundation in Zurich is promoting it as the "earlier version of his most celebrated painting." In The Guardian, Jonathan Jones, author of A History of the Renaissance, calls bullshit: