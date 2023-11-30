It's hard to keep track of where Donald Trump stands in his stormy on-again off-again relationship with his muzzle, but for the record, his New York trial gag order was reinstated today.

New York state's Judge Arthur Engoron — the judge presiding over Trump's $250 million civil fraud trial — first slapped a gag order on the four-times indicted ex-president in October, after Trump repeatedly attacked one of the judge's law clerks. Trump was then fined a total of $15,000 for violating said gag order multiple times.

But on November 16th, the judge temporarily unmuzzled the mad MAGA leader, who, when unleashed, naturally went back to attacking the clerk. He is now (along with his lawless lawyers), once again, prohibited from disparaging the court staff — not that a formal ban means he will actually restrain himself from doing the only thing he is wont to do.

Unless they toss him in a cell and throw away the key, nothing will stop the dictator wannabe from doing whatever the hell he pleases.

From CBS News: