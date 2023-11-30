Following lightning strike, woman has lived for 50+ years solely on water and soft drinks

In 1963, Bui Thi Loi was on a mountain in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province where she was helping injured soldiers when she was struck by lightning. She survived but lost her appetite and drank only water—plain or sweetened. Eventually, she began eating fruit but by 1970, she completely abandoned solid food, relying solely on water and soft drinks for sustenance.

Her fridge and freezer are stocked with bottles of water and sugary beverages. Now 75-years-old, she claims the mere smell of food induces nausea. Despite cooking for her children when they were young, she never partook in her own culinary creations. With the kids now out of the house, her kitchen sits unused.

From Oddity Central: