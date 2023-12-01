Rockstar Games releases a release date for a release date

Try saying that three times fast. With the impending reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6 creeping ever closer, Rockstar Games has announced a release date for the trailer that will probably have another release date (that will inevitably be delayed) in it: Tuesday, December 5th, only four days from time of writing.

Even this announcement for an announcement has racked up millions of views and likes, perhaps proving that Rockstar could, indeed, charge $150 per copy and still shatter industry records.

Rockstar Games has announced that the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto will post online on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/PZRLcKKX2p — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 1, 2023

If nothing else, this teaser seems to confirm leaks placing the new game in Vice City- fruity cocktails and Hawaiian shirts abound, no doubt.