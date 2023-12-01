These Australian Magpies sound like an experimental noise music band. I can hardly believe that these noises are coming from animals and not electronics. The sounds they make are so bizarre and cool, and I think they need to record and album asap. I love the way they're all perched on the car window, just doing their thing.

They seem so friendly!

From Youtube: "Over a decade ago, Danielle's journey as the Magpie Whisperer began when she first discovered her fascination for these intelligent birds. From that point on, she dedicated herself to the study and care of magpies, developing a deep bond and understanding of their behaviors and personalities…"