Cyberpunk 2077's final update will add popular fan-requested features, including a metro system

Goodbye, Cyberpunk 2077. We hardly knew you. Over the course of seven years of development, including three years of dedicated post-launch support and a massive expansion starring Idris Elba, the controversial RPG of the dark future is finally getting put to bed with the upcoming 2.1 update on December 5th.

As revealed in a recent developer stream, however, 2077's story is ending with a bang: a whole host of features requested by fans are being introduced, including a portable radio, a whole hsot of harder boss fights, and – astonishingly – a fully usable Night City metro system, which was teased in cinematic trailers but never found its way into the game proper until now.

With this release, CDPR will be pivoting their resources to the Cyberpunk sequel, which will hopefully – fingers crossed – release in a more complete state.