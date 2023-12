Who will win in this wild goose chase between a speeding car and one very determined baby?

Driving these days can be quite stressful. Don't you just hate when you're trying to take a peaceful drive around town and a giant baby starts chasing your car?

All you can do as a driver in this situation is stay calm, keep your hands on the wheel, and your eyes on the road. I hope the little people in that car aren't too traumatized from this jarring experience.