The two great humanitarian geniuses of the 21st century, Ye and Elon Musk, sat down with each other to talk about how smart and special they are.

The only thing I should note is that this meeting never happened. Ye and Musk were interviewed separately by sex pest Charlie Rose. It took a real genius, Patrick Blumenthal, to get them together.

Here's the mash-up (also posted below), and here's the transcript:

Ye

You know, I feel like this is kind of appropriate.

Elon Musk

Oh, yeah, sure. Absolutely. I think that's fair to say.

Ye

Yes. Because we talk about real issues. And we put a twist of humor on it so people can swallow the pill.

Elon Musk

Yeah, yeah.

Ye

Yeah.

Elon Musk

And you can point to pretty much anything. And

Ye

any situation you're going through from spaceships, [Starts singing] I've been workin this grave shift. And I ain't made it. I wish I could buy me a spaceship and fly. [Stops singing]

Elon Musk

Listen, there's such a significant amount of capital that's needed to buy a rocket. And the number of people that really understand rocketry in the world is a very small number.

Ye

Well, I really started taking it seriously, like in the seventh grade?

Elon Musk

Well, it's a huge, huge difference. It's just it's a very difficult technical challenge —

Ye

No.

Elon Musk

Why study physics?

Ye

But it's not about… its people. It's people that might be better programmers. But where I think I really won is I had the heart. And I feel like that's all you need.

Elon Musk

Among other things. Right now my time is spent roughly evenly between Tesla and SpaceX.

Ye

Listen, you got to speak whatever you say with conviction. You know, I'm speaking exactly like how I spoke when I was broke, how speak on an everyday basis, how we all speak.

Elon Musk

Right, right.

Ye

Anything in life that you put your mind to, you can do, right?

Elon Musk

That's probably my core skill.

Ye

So use that that ability to maybe change the world.

Elon Musk

Yeah, I would like to at some point, but it's a… I've got my kids as well. And —

Ye

You got to take advantage of this. The world is your oyster.

Elon Musk

Sure, but —

Ye

Im just a genius in training.

Elon Musk

Well, success for me, for Tesla, is that we've accelerated the advent of electric cars by at least five years. So that —

Ye

[Singing] Drug dealin just to give by. Stacking money till it gets sky high. We weren't supposed to make it past 25 Joke's on you. We still alive, throw your hands up in the sky and say we don't care what people say. [Stops singing]

Elon Musk

Right?

Ye

You know?

Elon Musk

Yeah, exactly. Um —

Ye

I wrote that just now!

Elon Musk

Sure.