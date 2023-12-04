The two great humanitarian geniuses of the 21st century, Ye and Elon Musk, sat down with each other to talk about how smart and special they are.
The only thing I should note is that this meeting never happened. Ye and Musk were interviewed separately by sex pest Charlie Rose. It took a real genius, Patrick Blumenthal, to get them together.
Here's the mash-up (also posted below), and here's the transcript:
Ye
You know, I feel like this is kind of appropriate.
Elon Musk
Oh, yeah, sure. Absolutely. I think that's fair to say.
Ye
Yes. Because we talk about real issues. And we put a twist of humor on it so people can swallow the pill.
Elon Musk
Yeah, yeah.
Ye
Yeah.
Elon Musk
And you can point to pretty much anything. And
Ye
any situation you're going through from spaceships, [Starts singing] I've been workin this grave shift. And I ain't made it. I wish I could buy me a spaceship and fly. [Stops singing]
Elon Musk
Listen, there's such a significant amount of capital that's needed to buy a rocket. And the number of people that really understand rocketry in the world is a very small number.
Ye
Well, I really started taking it seriously, like in the seventh grade?
Elon Musk
Well, it's a huge, huge difference. It's just it's a very difficult technical challenge —
Ye
No.
Elon Musk
Why study physics?
Ye
But it's not about… its people. It's people that might be better programmers. But where I think I really won is I had the heart. And I feel like that's all you need.
Elon Musk
Among other things. Right now my time is spent roughly evenly between Tesla and SpaceX.
Ye
Listen, you got to speak whatever you say with conviction. You know, I'm speaking exactly like how I spoke when I was broke, how speak on an everyday basis, how we all speak.
Elon Musk
Right, right.
Ye
Anything in life that you put your mind to, you can do, right?
Elon Musk
That's probably my core skill.
Ye
So use that that ability to maybe change the world.
Elon Musk
Yeah, I would like to at some point, but it's a… I've got my kids as well. And —
Ye
You got to take advantage of this. The world is your oyster.
Elon Musk
Sure, but —
Ye
Im just a genius in training.
Elon Musk
Well, success for me, for Tesla, is that we've accelerated the advent of electric cars by at least five years. So that —
Ye
[Singing] Drug dealin just to give by. Stacking money till it gets sky high. We weren't supposed to make it past 25 Joke's on you. We still alive, throw your hands up in the sky and say we don't care what people say. [Stops singing]
Elon Musk
Right?
Ye
You know?
Elon Musk
Yeah, exactly. Um —
Ye
I wrote that just now!
Elon Musk
Sure.
Here are the separate interviews: Ye (2005), and Elon (2009).