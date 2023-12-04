The "Sudden Singer" spreads operatic joy wherever he goes

Ricardo Marinello is an opera singer who is using social media to help expose young people to opera music and to help get them interested in it. He goes by the handle "Sudden Singer" on TikTok and Instagram, where he shares videos of himself bursting out in song in unexpected places such coffee shops, restaurants, trains, and more! He's a terrific singer, and I love seeing the looks of surprise and delight on the faces of his audiences.

The Music Man UK provides this bio:

He is Ricardo Marinello, an operatic tenor who studied at the music school in Krefeld, Germany, then, until 2008, at the Robert Schumann Music Academy in Düsseldorf. Ricardo Marinello is the son of a German mother and Italian father, hence his Italian name. In November 2007, at the age of 18, he won first prize on the first season of Germany's Got Talent (Das Supertalent). In the wake of this success, he released his first album, which charted in Germany and Austria. Meanwhile, he continued his studies – from 2008 until 2014 he pursued degrees in classical singing at the prestigious Robert Schumann Music School in Dusseldorf. In 2011 Ricardo Marinello received a scholarship from the Richard Wagner Association. He has appeared on stage in many operatic roles and has a fondness for sacred music, particularly oratorios by Bach, Haydn, Beethoven, Gounod and Dvorak.

Enjoy these videos, and check out his TikTok or Instagram for more.