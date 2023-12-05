A 46-year-old Florida man drank three cups of Panera Bread's "Charged Lemonade" in October and then died, says a new lawsuit filed yesterday. In fact, Dennis Brown had allegedly just left Panera after consuming the highly caffeinated lemonade and was still walking home when he "suffered a 'cardiac event,'" according to The New York Times.

This is the second such accusation against the restaurant chain, following a similar lawsuit filed by the family of a 21-year-old University of Pennsylvania student who died after she drank Panera's lemonade last year.

The suit alleges that Brown, who reportedly had high blood pressure and a developmental delay, had purposely ordered the lemonade thinking it was caffeine free. "Dennis is part of a vulnerable population that should be protected," an attorney who represents Brown's case, Elizabeth Crawford, told Forbes. "And Panera failed to protect Dennis."

But Panera stands firm in its belief that its super-charged drink is not to blame. "Panera expresses our deep sympathy for Mr. Brown's family," the company said in a statement. "Based on our investigation we believe his unfortunate passing was not caused by one of the company's products. We view this lawsuit, which was filed by the same law firm as a previous claim, to be equally without merit."

