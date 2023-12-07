You know those weird headlines that appear when cops shoot people, where it reads like the gun shot someone by itself? For once, it's the plain truth. That's not to say no human agency was involved: a woman brought her gun into an MRI room, and as soon as the machine's powerful magnets were turned on it blew a bullet into her buttocks. The FDA report on the incident makes for striking reading.

It was reported that a patient was brought into the magnet room with a concealed ferrous handgun. In the process of entering the bore, the handgun was attracted to the magnet and fired a single round.The patient received a gunshot wound in the right buttock area. The patient was examined by a physician at the site who described the entry and exit holes as very small and superficial, only penetrating subcutaneous tissue. Per protocol, the patient was taken to the hospital and the patient later informed the site that they were okay and healing well. The site reported that prior to the exam the patient had undergone a standard screening procedure for ferrous objects, which includes weapons specifically, and answered no to all screening questions.

A chambered, concealed-carried gun, and she lied on a form and to a face to get it into the MRI chamber. Be under no illusions about the Hanlonian world they inhabit and are ready to impose on everyone else. Alternative headline: "Emotional Support Ferrite Escapes".