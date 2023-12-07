Ever wondered who's using your Wi-Fi? Or how to kick off someone who shouldn't be there? This article on How to Geek is a guide to securing your network and taking control.
Here's a summary:
- Change your Wi-Fi password: This is the most effective and secure method. However, it requires reconnecting all your devices.
- Use MAC address filtering: This method allows you to blacklist specific devices from connecting to your network. However, it is not entirely secure, as someone can change their device's MAC address.
- Remove the Wi-Fi network from their device: This method only works if you have access to the device itself.
It also links to a separate guide that tells you how to see who is connected to your Wi-Fi network.