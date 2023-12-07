Three ways to kick people off your Wi-Fi network

Boing Boing/DALL-E

Ever wondered who's using your Wi-Fi? Or how to kick off someone who shouldn't be there? This article on How to Geek is a guide to securing your network and taking control.

Here's a summary:

  1. Change your Wi-Fi password: This is the most effective and secure method. However, it requires reconnecting all your devices.
  2. Use MAC address filtering: This method allows you to blacklist specific devices from connecting to your network. However, it is not entirely secure, as someone can change their device's MAC address.
  3. Remove the Wi-Fi network from their device: This method only works if you have access to the device itself.

It also links to a separate guide that tells you how to see who is connected to your Wi-Fi network.