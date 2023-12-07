Ever wondered who's using your Wi-Fi? Or how to kick off someone who shouldn't be there? This article on How to Geek is a guide to securing your network and taking control.

Here's a summary:

Change your Wi-Fi password: This is the most effective and secure method. However, it requires reconnecting all your devices. Use MAC address filtering: This method allows you to blacklist specific devices from connecting to your network. However, it is not entirely secure, as someone can change their device's MAC address. Remove the Wi-Fi network from their device: This method only works if you have access to the device itself.

It also links to a separate guide that tells you how to see who is connected to your Wi-Fi network.